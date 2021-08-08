City Digs in to Build More Places for Living and Shopping

The City of Peekskill Industrial Development Agency (PIDA) is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 216 South Division Street, at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

That’s the address of a future mixed-use residential and commercial development, one of several projects Peekskill is nurturing as part of its downtown revitalization initiative. (The public is invited to attend the ceremony, where light refreshments will be served.)

The 27,000-square-foot, three-story building under construction is near the intersection of Division and Second streets, where a derelict structure previously stood. There will be 22 market-rate apartments, 2,000 square feet of retail/commercial space on the ground level, and a parking garage under the building.

In keeping with the city’s historic district, the building’s design will feature clapboard and stone with dormers, plus shingling and arched gable windows, providing a revitalized, welcoming downtown presence.

The development is designed by Joe Thompson of Peekskill, architect for developer Unicorn Contracting Corp..

“The Unicorn Contracting Corporation Project is a gateway to the City of Peekskill and is an important mixed-use development project, providing an economic boost with new retail space and housing development,” said Deborah Post, PIDA Chairperson. “PIDA provided one-time support in the form of sales tax and mortgage tax exemptions. The project will be a full property-tax-paying ratable, and the developer is providing an apprenticeship opportunity in connection with the construction.”

“The groundbreaking at 216 South Division Street is another one of the many exciting projects we have in development here in the great city of Peekskill,” said City of Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “The addition of this project will provide quality housing our residents deserve, much needed retail space for our ever growing entrepreneurial community, and it will expand our commercial tax base. Projects [like this] will continue to transform Peekskill as a destination city for all.”

Photos courtesy of The City of Peekskill and Unicorn Contracting Corp.