Chick-fil-A is coming to Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley will soon be home to its first Chick-fil-A, with the well-known restaurant chain set to open a new location in Westchester County, New York. Plans for this new location have been in development since early 2022, when Chick-fil-A began working with Hudson Valley officials to find the perfect location for their new franchise.

The initial proposal for the restaurant outlines that the location will take over a former bank on 2205 Central Park Avenue that has sat vacant for some time. The existing infrastructure of the bank provides 6,246 square feet of space along with 43 on site parking locations and two drive through lanes. The new location will feature seating both outdoors and indoors, along with a drive-thru for customers, making it a fully-functioning restaurant. The layout specified in planning documents allocates two, canopy-covered spaces where orders will be placed for drive through customers with the rest of the property being designated for kitchen and dining use. The location provides easy access to Central Park Avenue and Roxbury Drive. Additionally, the restaurant will be located in the heart of a business district near residential areas and other commercial properties.

The restaurant will create job opportunities for the residents of the area, which is a positive step in terms of economic development. It is currently estimated that construction will cost around $1.5 million and will provide jobs for 60 to 80 construction workers during the building process. Once opened, the location will provide another 120 to 150 jobs to local residents. According to statements made by company representatives in initial filings, the development of the site will “allow Chick-fil-A to invest $1.5 million in the City of Yonkers and support the construction industry by hiring over 12 construction trades to redevelop the currently-vacant site.”

The push for a Chick-fil-A franchise to open in Westchester County has been a long time coming, with both the company and local residents eager to see the popular chain make its way to the area. After months of planning and negotiations, the restaurant’s proposal was finally approved earlier last week by the city planning board. This comes after months of back and forth between officials from both the restaurant franchise and the local government.

In order to finalize the plans, Chick-fil-A had to agree to certain guidelines and conditions set by the local planning committee. These include specific additions to the plans that outline traffic and population control to minimize the impact of the expected volume of customers on the surrounding community, extensive landscaping design intended to comply with noise ordinances in the area, and added pedestrian-safety infrastructure.

This location is one of eight new locations recently announced for New York. The other locations will be in various areas across Long Island and Queens. The company has been rapidly expanding their presence in the region following their initial entry into the New York market in 2015.

While there is no definite timeline for when the location will open to customers, excitement is high for the arrival of Chick-fil-A in the Hudson Valley. The opening of this new restaurant will bring more job opportunities, a convenient dining option for residents, and a boost in economic development for the area.

Following the opening of the store, a team of professionals from the Chick-fil-A corporate office in Atlanta will be stationed at the new location for a four-week period to provide training and marketing services. These services will ensure that operations run smoothly and the newly hired staff will be able to properly reflect the culture and work norms of the brand.

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious food, friendly service, and community involvement. The company has a long history of giving back to the communities in which it operates, and it is expected that the new location in Westchester County will be no different. The restaurant will not only provide delicious food options, but will also be an active member of the local community.

The company has become one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, with more than 2,900 locations across the country. The company has gained a reputation for its commitment to quality and customer service, which has helped it to become one of the most beloved fast-food chains in the country.