Chelsea at Greenburgh Donates Over $2000 to Gilda’s Club Westchester

June 21, 2019
(L-R) The Chelsea at Greenburgh’s Diane Mandracchia, Stephanie Falk, Director of Corporate Giving and Partnerships, Glida’s Club Westchester and Michele Ranieri, The Chelsea at Greenburgh.

The Chelsea at Greenburgh in Greenburgh, NY, is still under construction, but they are already involved in the Westchester community. The Chelsea recently donated $2,150 to Gilda’s Club Westchester, presenting a check to Stephanie Falk, their Director of Corporate Giving and Partnerships. Gilda’s Club provides support to people living with cancer and their families. The Chelsea also hosted a Sip & Shop event benefiting the non-profit earlier this year.

For more information about The Chelsea at Greenburgh, contact Executive Director, Diane Mandracchia at dmandracchia@cslal.com or Michele Ranieri, Director of Community Relations at mranieri@cslal.com.

