Chelsea at Greenburgh Donates Over $2000 to Gilda’s Club Westchester

The Chelsea at Greenburgh in Greenburgh, NY, is still under construction, but they are already involved in the Westchester community. The Chelsea recently donated $2,150 to Gilda’s Club Westchester, presenting a check to Stephanie Falk, their Director of Corporate Giving and Partnerships. Gilda’s Club provides support to people living with cancer and their families. The Chelsea also hosted a Sip & Shop event benefiting the non-profit earlier this year.

For more information about The Chelsea at Greenburgh, contact Executive Director, Diane Mandracchia at dmandracchia@cslal.com or Michele Ranieri, Director of Community Relations at mranieri@cslal.com.