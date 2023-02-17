Charles Wilson Joins Berkshire Hathaway Team

Charles Wilson recently joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson.

From his days volunteering for youth groups overseas, to his time as a soccer coach at different high schools throughout the Southeast, Charles Wilson has always been about serving others. Wilson is an experienced agent hailing from Nashville, TN. He is excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate team.

As a military brat, he learned from a young age what it means to move and what kind of stress that can entail. Now, Wilson hopes to help others navigate through the world of real estate and will not hesitate to commit himself to his clients during any transition.

Cynthia Lippolis, Principal Broker, is pleased to have Charles Wilson join the team. “Charles brings with him a wealth of experience and compassion for his clients. His grasp on the local markets is an asset to the River Towns Real Estate team and his clients alike. ”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in 2014. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate has two offices located at: 133 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson and 983 Main Street, Peekskill. For more information, contact Cynthia Lippolis, Real Estate Broker/ Owner