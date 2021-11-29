Chamber to Sponsor First-Ever Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll 

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the first-ever Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll on Dec. 4.

The village of Tarrytown has approved closing Main Street from 5-9 p.m., similar to what was done during the summer dining street closings. Businesses in both villages are being encouraged stay open until 9 p.m. to allow shoppers and diners an opportunity to enjoy the evening. Retailers and restaurants along North Broadway from Tarrytown to Sleepy Hollow will also be participating as will many local businesses on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow.

In addition to extended shopping hours and outdoor dining, the Stroll will feature holiday carolers in both villages, an ugly sweater contest (with three categories of winners: adult, children, and pet), sponsored by the Bucci Real Estate Team, live entertainment from Peter Royston and his acting troupe, and other special events hosted by the Historical Society and local shopkeepers.

“We are so excited for the first annual Holiday Stroll, said Colleen Goudie, owner of ShayLuLa Jewelry & Gifts. “This winter is a terrific bounce back for the businesses in our towns and everyone is enthusiastically shopping local and shopping early. There is a festive momentum going and the stroll will simply help keep the vibe going. All the shops and restaurants are offering wonderful specials and treats, and I see this event as a real community affair and look forward to it growing each year.”

The event is scheduled to start with the lighting of the Tarrytown Christmas tree in Pierson Park and continue until 9:00pm.

In case of inclement weather, check the chamber website (sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com) for the latest information.