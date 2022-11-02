Can I Sue the City if I Slipped and Fell at a Port Authority Terminal in New York?

New York is one of the busiest cities in the United States, with the most foot traffic of any city in the country. With a large population requiring public transport, the city is dependent on essential transport infrastructure, including buses, trains, airplanes, ferries, and more. All these forms of public transportation in New York fall in the domain of the Port Authority of the city, which is responsible for their management and maintenance. As such, the authority can be held liable for any accident that takes place at an airport, seaport, bus or train terminal, bridge or tunnel, or other locations included in its management portfolio.

If you got injured in a slip and fall accident at a Port Authority terminal, you may be well within your rights to sue them for financial compensation for injuries sustained in the incident. While these claims are subject to tight regulations and statutes of limitations, an experienced lawyer can help you stay on top of your legal defense and help you obtain the best possible amount to compensate for your physical and financial losses.

Establishing Negligence

To obtain compensation for your injuries, only providing proof of your physical injury is not enough. Like any other personal injury case, it is essential to establish negligence on the part of the Port Authority, to which similar rules of breach of duty of care apply. You must prove in court that the authority was responsible for maintaining safe conditions at their property, and their failure to do so resulted in your injuries. You must also prove that the authority had or should have had reasonable knowledge about the slipping hazard at their property but failed to warn their patrons adequately, which caused your accident.

Statute of Limitations

Any claims made against the Port Authority in New York are subject to stringent regulations and statutes of limitations. A statute of limitations is a term used to describe a deadline after which no legal claims can be filed against the defendant, and the time sensitivity of these cases demands prompt action. Besides the statute of limitations, any claim against the authority must be preceded by a legal notice that has to be filed 60 days before your lawyer files a lawsuit on your behalf. Failure to follow these deadlines can result in your claim being dismissed by the court before it ever proceeds to the stage where you can argue your defense.

Conclusion

A slip-and-fall accident is traumatic enough by itself without the added financial strain that can compound your emotional stress and make your recovery challenging. If you or your loved one slips and falls on a terminal managed by the Port Authority of New York, you can file a lawsuit against the entity to claim compensation for damages acquired directly from the accident. A skilled attorney can help you file a timely lawsuit and develop a winning legal strategy that guarantees justice for your injuries.