Business Council Honors Regeneron Founders for Their Innovation and Growth

The Business Council of Westchester honored the founders of Regeneron last night for the company’s anti-Covid-19 therapy and its contributions to the region’s biotech sector.

Drs. Leonard S. Schleifer and George D. Yancopoulos received the BCW’s 2021 Global Leadership Laureate for their innovation, their development of the REGEN-COV therapy for post-exposure prevention of Covid-19, and for the company’s multi-billion-dollar investments in Westchester County. BCW President Marsha Gordon described the duo’s work as an “unparalleled contribution to improving the health of the world.”

“They have been transforming lives through their scientific breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals for more than 30 years,” said Gordon. “Dr. Schleifer, together with Dr. Yancopoulos, started with a vision, and their vision was to create a company built entirely on science. Where scientists are heroes, and everyone works towards a common goal to help patients.”

In a recorded acceptance, Dr. Schleifer said that Regeneron’s growth will continue with a new, $1.6 billion investment in Westchester County.

“This expansion will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs in our area over the next five years, allowing for continued advancement of our industry-leading scientific capabilities and a diverse portfolio of life-saving or life-altering medicines,” said Dr. Schleifer, Regeneron’s president and CEO. “We’ve always believed that science is key to ensuring the health and safety of humanity, and our collective experience with COVID-19 reinforces this belief. We are proud to be part of this vibrant community in Westchester and look forward to growing our regenerative work here for many years to come.”

Dr. Yancopoulos said that his company’s success is due to its more than 10,000 employees.

“We wouldn’t be here without our exceptionally talented colleagues. Despite navigating the challenges of Covid, our people answered the call when the world was turning to science for answers. It’s on their behalf that we accept this award,” said Dr. Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president and chief scientific officer.