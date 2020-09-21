Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Launches Community Garden

Volunteers planted a variety of starter plants from Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital launched its Community Garden to support employee wellness and healthy living through optimal nutrition. Burke employees volunteered to plant, weed and water the squash, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other starter plants from Pocantico Hills’ Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture.

They will continue to cultivate the garden and enjoy the fresh produce when it is time to harvest. As a leader in rehabilitation medicine and healthcare, Burke emphasizes the importance of the patient experience as well as employee wellness. Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is a member of the Montefiore Health System, Inc.

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute rehabilitation hospital in White Plains, NY. Founded in 1915 through an endowment from philanthropist John Masterson Burke, it is the only hospital in Westchester County dedicated solely to adult rehabilitation medicine. As of 2016, the hospital is now a part of the Montefiore Health System, Inc. Burke offers both inpatient and outpatient programs for those who have experienced a disabling illness, traumatic injury or surgery. For additional information, please visit burke.org.