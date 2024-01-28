Briarcliff Seeks Redevelopment Ideas for Former Bank Property

The Village of Briarcliff Manor is asking developers to propose redevelopment ideas for a prime vacant parcel of Village-owned land at the south entrance to the community’s downtown business district.

Village officials today issued a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) for the redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo Bank property at 1050 Pleasantville Road which the Village acquired in 2022. The bank was demolished, and the 2.52-acre lot currently serves as a temporary municipal parking lot.

The RFEI outlines the Village’s vision for a mixed-use development, incorporating institutional, residential, and commercial elements, along with the relocation of the Village Police Department and the Village Court from the existing Village Hall building which is directly across the street.

“We’re seeking creative solutions that incorporate the Village’s vision for our downtown,” said Mayor Steven Vescio, speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees. “The goal is to have a new structure that fits the character of our community while adhering to sustainable design practices. The Village is committed to creating a project that sets a standard for economic, aesthetic, and functional value to the community. Our goal in acquiring the property was to address the needs for improved community services while creating a signature property at the gateway to our downtown.”

Qualified respondents should bring creativity to the design, site configuration, and zoning aspects of the redevelopment. The Village aims to establish a public-private partnership, with inclusion of municipal uses, subject to an agreement governing development rights.

The site is bordered on the west by a country club, on the north by a bank, and to the south by a separate track of Village-owned land that potentially could be incorporated into the site. To the east is Pleasantville Road. The front of the property is flat and readily buildable.

Proposals should align with the Village’s Comprehensive Plan, promoting a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use environment and incorporating sustainable design practices. A plan that will reimagine Pleasantville Road through the business district with revised traffic lanes and on-street parking, new sidewalks and related improvements is scheduled to get underway this year. This makes the timing ideal for determining new uses for the former bank property.

Respondents must provide a comprehensive vision, addressing layout, building heights, parking, and streetscape elements.

Following the RFEI, proposals will undergo evaluation by the Village Board of Trustees and feedback from the community, with the possibility of issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the site’s redevelopment or selecting a developer from the current process.

Click here to view a copy of the RFEI.