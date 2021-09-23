Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Care To host “Classics at the Cliff Car Show”

The Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Care, in partnership with Trans Ams & Camaros of the Hudson Valley, will be hosting the “Classics at the Cliff Car Show” on Sunday, October 10th on the grounds of the Briarcliff Manor Center at 620 Sleepy Hollow Road.

According to AJ Thomas, Director of Marketing & Community Relations for the Briarcliff Manor facility, the show, which will feature American cars of all years, makes and models, will be open from 9:30am to 2:30pm, and admission for show cars and spectators is free. In addition, there will be awards for top cars and raffle prizes for guests. Briarcliff Manor will provide complementary food and drinks and music will make for a fun-filled day on the cliff.

“The staff and administration of the Briarcliff Manor Center see themselves not only as providers of outstanding subacute rehabilitation and enhanced Alzheimer’s care to the greater Briarcliff Manor community, we see ourselves as neighbors, true members of the community,” says AJ Thomas. “As such, we are thrilled to host the “Classics at the Cliff Car Show” as a way to invite the public to our home, onto the grounds of our facility,” Thomas explained.

Frank Ploger, a long-time member of Trans Ams & Camaros of the Hudson Valley, anticipates that there will be more than 50 cars at the show representing a wide variety of American makes and models, all competing for the top awards.

“Most often, residents and staff of a rehabilitation and nursing center are separate and apart from the community that surrounds their facility,” says Briarcliff’s Administrator, Yehuda Gottlieb, MHA, LNHA. “At Briarcliff, we work hard throughout the year to reach out to the communities we serve and to encourage our neighbors to visit our facility for special occasions as they can. This makes for a robust relationship and serves to fulfill our mission to be an integral part of our surrounding neighborhoods,” Gottlieb pointed out.

In case of inclement weather, October 24th has been set aside as a rain date.