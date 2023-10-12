Briarcliff All Stars Set to Take on Harlem MagicMasters 

The Harlem Magic Masters are back! The Briarcliff Rotary Club will again be sponsoring their annual fundraiser, a wonderful event featuring the world-famous Magic Masters basketball team playing against an all-star team of Briarcliff area parents, teachers, and other hoops fanatics who want to upset the seemingly unbeatable team. Think (almost!) the Washington Generals vs. the Harlem Globetrotters, coming to the Briarcliff High School Gymnasium on Friday, November 3rd at 7:00pm.

The Briarcliff Rotary Club has now partnered with the Magic Masters for 30 years to put together this fun-filled evening that is a favorite for all ages. In doing so, the international service organization has raised over $100,000 to support Briarcliff High School scholarships, the Ossining Food Pantry, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Gullotta House, hurricane relief in Haiti, the Cookstove Project, and so many more causes and charities locally and around the world.

Attendees can expect to see a game filled with trick shots, half-court three-pointers, mesmerizing ball handling, and a ton of laughs for children from 3 to 103. There will be concessions, souvenir clothing, basketballs and more for sale. The halftime show will include participation by some of the children (and adults) from the crowd – often resulting in some of the biggest cheers of the night!

Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets will be sold at the Briarcliff Recreation Department and Weldon’s Stationery up until the day of the event, and you can also reserve seats with tickets to be held at the door by calling, texting or emailing Eric Lebenson at 914-924-3596 or ericlebenson@gmail.com. Please also inquire about putting an ad in our full-color program.