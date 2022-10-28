BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY.

“Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience, that our members know and love, to the community here in Greenburgh.”

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, a selection of local items, and much more.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Greenburgh or sign up in person at the club’s membership center.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Greenburgh, BJ’s food bank partner is Feeding Westchester.

“Feeding Westchester’s mission is to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger, made possible through our partnerships with organizations, like BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Karen C. Erren, Feeding Westchester President & CEO. “We are thrilled to receive support from BJ’s and thankful for its contributions. We can’t wait for the new club to open in Greenburgh and welcome BJ’s to the community!”