Beyond Words: Study Rooms

Working from home?

Do domestic distractions get in the way? Hendrick Hudson Free Library (HHFL) can help. We have three study rooms our patrons are free to use. Two accommodate up to four persons and a larger one can accommodate up to six. Plus, we have a conference room that seats 12. (All have doors!)

Any of these rooms can be reserved using the LocalHop website (getlocalhop.com). Free wi-fi, ample parking, and a great lounge with coffee and snacks are all available. Everything you need in a “home away from home” home office.

HHFL goes Beyond Words for the community we serve!