Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Appoints Executive Director Ahead of Fall Opening

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, an assisted living with memory care community, coming this fall to Westchester County, today announced that Sara Humphreys of Bronxville has been appointed executive director and will oversee operations for the new assisted living community.

In 2019, Humphreys was inspired to embark on a “second act” and found a true passion in senior living after seeing the positive impact it had on both of her grandmothers. Working for some of the country’s largest senior living providers, she quickly grew in her career, eventually becoming a regional director of operations overseeing 11 senior living communities in six states. Humphreys previous experience was in sales, marketing, training and public speaking having worked for The College of Westchester and Monster among other companies.

“My grandmother actually lived at one of our Benchmark sister communities, Edgehill in Stamford, and it made such a profound impact on her life and mine,” said Humphreys. “The many ways in which Benchmark associates go out of their way for residents and each other is truly inspiring, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to open their first community in Westchester County. I look forward to being able to help enrich seniors’ lives as well as be a resource for their families.”

In her free time, Humphreys is also an author, having published 20 fiction novels.

Located near Thornwood’s Columbus Elementary School and EF Academy, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will feature 100 apartments in various floor plans, including 26 for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia for memory care assisted living. Personalized, needs-based care will be available for those who need it with enhanced capabilities available for immediate or future healthcare needs.

Residents and their families will also enjoy the ease of having a wide variety of on-site amenities, including a café and dining room that will showcase chef-prepared seasonal meals, which can be served indoors and outside on the patio. The community will have a hair salon, fitness center, movie theater, private dining room for family functions, recreation and card rooms, and a walking path through a picturesque, wooded setting. A full social calendar designed around residents’ interests will maximize the community’s many common spaces as well as its location with offerings like intergenerational programs, shopping and educational excursions.

“Sara has deep connections to Westchester County and is incredibly passionate about helping seniors age well in the area they love,” said Seba Samuel-John, Ph.D., regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. “There is no one more suited to lead Benchmark’s local expansion into Westchester County. We are so excited to have her on board.”

To learn more about Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, click here or call 914.898.5884.