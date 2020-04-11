Targeted by Tire Slasher, Hospital Workers Catch a Break from Auto Shop

Ozzy’s Auto Clinic in Peekskill is coming to the aid of 22 tire-slashing victims employed at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

Upon hearing news of the tire-slashing incident that was discovered by the vehicle owners the morning of Friday, April 10, Ozzy’s Auto Clinic created $50 gift cards to hand out to each of them.

In addition, Ozzy’s also will provide free oil changes for all medical personnel and first responders.

During these challenging times, says Ozzy’s Auto Clinic, it is thankful, and stands behind all those who are working the front lines in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ozzy’s is at 47 Dayton Lane in Peekskill (10566), at the Beach Shopping Center.

A 29-year-old Peekskill man, Daniel R. Hall, was arrested and remanded to Westchester County Jail for a May court date.

The hospital will pay for repairs to all the vehicles, it was reported by News 12 Westchester.