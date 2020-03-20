Attention Business Owners: 3:30 p.m. Webinar Today on Disaster Loan Information

Friday, March 20, at 3:30pm
Westchester small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges as we work together to address the impacts of COVID-19 on all sectors of our economy.
This webinar from the Small Business Administration and Business Council of Westchester will provide an introduction to the disaster loan program available to our local companies who have been severely impacted.
Space for the live webinar is limited, but the recording will be available to all registrants.
Panelists
Dr. Marsha Gordon, President/CEO, The Business Council of Westchester
Tom Morley, Director, Rockland SBDC
Informational Links
New York State to Pass New Emergency Paid Leave for COVID19 and Paid Sick Leave
United Way Provides Coronavirus Relief in Up $50,000 in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits
Nonprofits are Eligible for Disaster SBA loans
Important Information for Unemployment Insurance Claimants
Latest news from NY State in regards to the coronavirus
SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to the Coronavirus
State Resources for Business
