Attention Business Owners: 3:30 p.m. Webinar Today on Disaster Loan Information

Friday, March 20, at 3:30pm

Westchester small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges as we work together to address the impacts of COVID-19 on all sectors of our economy.

This webinar from the Small Business Administration and Business Council of Westchester will provide an introduction to the disaster loan program available to our local companies who have been severely impacted.

Space for the live webinar is limited, but the recording will be available to all registrants.

Panelists

Dr. Marsha Gordon, President/CEO, The Business Council of Westchester

Tom Morley, Director, Rockland SBDC

Be safe, stay well.

