Attention Business Owners: 3:30 p.m. Webinar Today on Disaster Loan Information

March 20, 2020

Friday, March 20, at 3:30pm

Westchester small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges as we work together to address the impacts of COVID-19 on all sectors of our economy.

This webinar from the Small Business Administration and Business Council of Westchester will provide an introduction to the disaster loan program available to our local companies who have been severely impacted.

Space for the live webinar is limited, but the recording will be available to all registrants.

Register below for today’s 3:30 p.m. webinar.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Click the following link to register…
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7808439516040493579

Panelists
Dr. Marsha Gordon, President/CEO, The Business Council of Westchester
Tom Morley, Director, Rockland SBDC

Be safe, stay well.

Informational Links

New York State to Pass New Emergency Paid Leave for COVID19 and Paid Sick Leave
https://thebcw.org/new-york-state-to-pass-new-emergency-paid-leave-for-covid-19-and-paid-sick-leave/

United Way Provides Coronavirus Relief in Up $50,000 in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits
https://www.uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant/

Nonprofits are Eligible for Disaster SBA loans
https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

Important Information for Unemployment Insurance Claimants
https://labor.ny.gov/ui/how_to_file_claim.shtm

Latest news from NY State in regards to the coronavirus
https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home
SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to the Coronavirus
https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19
State Resources for Business
https://esd.ny.gov/esd-covid-19-related-resources

