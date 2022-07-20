Artist Couple to Feature Work at Waterstone of Westchester on August 3

Waterstone of Westchester will hold a special exhibit on August 3 featuring the colorful and whimsical artwork of artist couple Joe and Lynn Halperin.

The couple were among the first residents to move into White Plains’ newest senior living community at 150 Bloomingdale Road which opened in April.

“We are excited to feature Joe and Lynn’s work,’’ said Waterstone of Westchester Executive Director Lauren Freifeld. “They are a very talented couple and it’s our pleasure to share their artwork with the community.’’

The couple will discuss their collection of paintings, drawing and sculptures during a special reception on Wednesday, August 3 from 4-6 p.m. The public is welcome.

Although the Halperins have their own studio outside the senior living community, Waterstone also has an art studio where residents can try their hand at various art projects.

After the Halperins retired they originally moved to Florida, but said they missed the seasons, and they especially missed their children so when they learned about Waterstone of Westchester, it seemed like a good choice to be near their son in Mamaroneck.

“We felt like we needed to have more socialization in an environment where people were getting together, where there was a sense of community,” Joe Halperin said. “We looked into a lot of options, and this is one that appealed to us. It feels very comforting to be here.”

Waterstone of Westchester features 132 residences and supportive services designed to provide seniors with independence, connection and socialization. Residents enjoy a full array of exceptional amenities including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services include chauffeured car service, garage parking and on-site concierge. Gourmet cuisine, which is served in a variety of on-site dining venues, is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Residents also benefit with access to home care services through an on-site partnership with VNS Westchester that allows residents to receive the assistance they need to stay healthy and engaged.

For more information about Waterstone of Westchester, visit www.waterstoneofwestchester.com or call 914-821-6369.