American Christmas Opens its Outlet Store 7 Days a Week through December 20th

Christmas in America is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor on display in New York City including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, has opened its Outlet store to the public for the first time seven days a week now through December 20th. The Outlet is located at their headquarters at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.

The outlet sale will include beautiful commercial grade resin pieces including large reindeer and nutcrackers for lawn displays, pre-lit Christmas trees, pre-decorated wreaths, hundreds of ornaments of all shapes and colors, garland and much more. New items are added every day to the Outlet. Many of the decorations come from some of the iconic NYC displays of the past. If you have not started decorating, now is a good time to see what is available from American Christmas.

Free parking is available in front of the building. The store can be reached by calling (914) 662-6964 or visit the website https://www.americanchristmas.com/.