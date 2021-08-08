A Star Promoter Who Makes Every Event Memorable

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) Hall of Fame “celebrates those who have grown their businesses lare an small through innovation and inspired leadership.” Ninety Westchester business luminaries have been honored since the Hall was created 19 years ago. Here, we recognize one of the most familiar and friendly faces in The Gateway Chamber of Commerce’s business and social circles, and congratulate her on receiving a unique honor bestowed by the BCW Hall of Fame.

Chairman’s Recognition Award

CHEREESE JERVIS-HILL President + Founder

Events to Remember

Events To Remember (ETR), a division of Events by Chereese, Inc., is a full-service live and virtual event management and PR firm, established in 2004, that specializes in conceptualizing, organizing, managing, marketing and publicizing services for entrepreneurs, not-for-profits, agencies, municipalities and small- to mid-size corporations.

Without the ability to plan large in-person events and festivals, 2020 was extremely rough for ETR. However, the company was able to keep its staff employed, and gain skill sets that will serve it well. As gatherings resume on a regular basis, ETR is on track for 20% growth.

Chereese used her 20 years of event expertise to learn a new skill in the midst of the pandemic — she became a Certified Farmers Market Manager for the State of New York.

She also is a certified Minority Women Business Enterprise (MBWE) owner and serves as Housing Chair for the Westchester County African-American Advisory Board (AAAB). The ETR team is comprised of three females and one male, who represent a rich diversity of backgrounds.