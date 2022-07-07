8 Ways to Run a Successful Fundraising Campaign

A fundraising campaign is an excellent way for a company to show support for a charity. Although it can be a time-consuming task, the results are often rewarding.

If you are considering running a fundraising campaign, take a look at the following post for more information. We’ll be explaining how you can make sure your campaign runs smoothly and helps you to achieve your goals. Keep reading to find out more.

Set Goals and Objectives for Your Campaign

The first thing you need to do is identify and plan out your goals and objectives for what you want to achieve from the fundraising campaign. This will help you to stay focused and driven whilst launching your campaign. It also allows you to market your campaign better and show your audience the reasons behind why you need their donations. You can set a number of goals such as smaller milestones, that help you to reach your end target goal. This helps to break down a task and make it more manageable.

Consider Running a Soft Launch

A soft launch is basically a smaller-scale version of your actual fundraising campaign. Soft launches can be useful as they help you to prepare for your eventual campaign and helps to identify areas you could improve. Generally, your soft launch is aimed at existing supporters such as friends, family, and businesses. It can also help you to fund your campaign through the initial donations you receive and help to get the word out there that you’re running a fundraising campaign, so you could potentially see more donations when you do launch it.

Market Your Fundraising Campaign

To help you get more attention for your fundraising campaign, you need to be marketing it. This can be done in a number of ways. For example, through social media, approaching newspapers and magazines to be featured, and through word-of-mouth. Another way to help represent your fundraising campaign is through printed clothing which you can design yourself. If you’re looking for a fast T-shirt printing company with custom designs, visit boltprinting.com.

Make Sure You Give Payment Options for Donation

When you’re setting up your fundraising campaign, make sure you give plenty of options for how people can make donations. This will make it simpler for people to donate and make it more likely that they will. For example, you could make it possible for people to donate through your fundraising channel or through social media platforms.

Be Active on Social Media

One of the best ways to help make sure more people are aware of your fundraising campaign is to be active on social media. This can involve both social media pages set up solely for your fundraising, as well as through posts on your own pages. Make sure you’re posting regularly and keeping your followers updated on the progress of the campaign. You should also keep posting about the reasons for the fundraising and how people’s donations could help. Asking people to like share, and comment on your posts will help you to reach a wider audience and potentially receive more donations.

Make Your Fundraising Campaign Accessible Via Mobile

The internet is increasingly being accessed more by mobile phones than ever, so it’s important that your campaign can be accessed easily from a mobile phone as well as laptops and tablets. Opening your campaign up to mobile donations could increase the likelihood of more people seeing it and therefore more donations being made. Make sure the payment methods you set up are also easy to carry out via smartphone.

Educate People on Your Cause

Whatever the reasons for your fundraising, make sure you are providing the opportunity to educate people about your cause and why you’re raising money for it. If people have a good understanding of the reasons behind your fundraising, they will be more sympathetic and therefore more likely to donate. People like to know where their hard-earned money is going, and what will be achieved with it. For this reason, you need to make sure you also inform them of how their donations would be put to good use and how you plan to spend the donations.

Try And Encourage Regular Donations

If you’re running a long-term campaign, then try and encourage donors to set up regular payments such as monthly payments. This will mean you have a list of regular donations supporting your campaign. You could encourage regular donations by highlighting to donors how their regular donations can help to support your cause and the changes you’re trying to make. You could also highlight how setting up regular donations makes it easier to make donations and cuts out the hassle of entering their payment details more than once. Most importantly, you should make sure your donors are aware of your gratitude for their donations and that you appreciate their support. Sending out thank you emails or running giveaways are both good ways of showing your gratitude for donations.