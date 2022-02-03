Westminster Dog Show Returning to Lyndhurst in June

The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show announced that the postponed January 22-26 events are now scheduled for June 18-22, 2022, at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown.

In December of 2021, the club postponed the January events, due to the surge of the Omicron variant in New York City. This is the second year in a row the organization has had to adjust the timing of America’s Dog Show due to the pandemic. With the safety and well-being of the participants remaining the driving force, the Westminster Kennel Club’s Board of Governors determined that an outdoor event is again the most responsible plan of action. The board has not yet determined whether spectators will be allowed.

In 2021, the Westminster Dog Show was held outdoors on the Lyndhurst Estate, a National Trust for Historic Preservation Property, which was the first time the iconic dog show was not held in Manhattan.

Westminster Week 2022 will kick off with the Masters Agility Championship on Saturday, June 18, 2022, followed by Junior Showmanship, Breed, Group, and Best in Show judging on June 20 – 22, 2022. The Masters Obedience Championship will be on Monday, June 20, 2022.