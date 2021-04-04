Business

2021 Westminster Dog Show at Lyndhurst Will Not Be Open to Spectators 

April 4, 2021
King, a Wire fox terrier, won Best in Show during 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Medison Square Garden (Photo by Lev Radin).

The sounds of barking will still ring through the air at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown in June. But what will be missing is the sound of spectators. 

In a statement on the organization’s website, Westminster officials said that, due to the state coronavirus regulations impacting the allowable number of attendees at events, the 2021 Westminster show will not be open to spectators or vendors. No tickets will be sold 

It’s the latest in pandemic related move for the 145th edition of the nation’s most prestigious canine competition. The June 12-13 event was originally moved from New York City’s Madison Square Garden to Lyndhurst Estate at the start of the pandemic. 

The show usually offers fans a chance to interact with dogs and breeders when they’re out of the ring, a highlight for many attendees. 

Fans will have to make do with a different perspective this year. The Best in Show competition will be televised, for the first time live on FOX. 

This will be one-and-done for Lyndhurst as the club says it’s planning for the show to return to New York City next year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

SPCA Pets of the Week – Adopt Today!

How Could We Ever Manage without Zoom? — A Personal Account

Rock to Rubble: Howard Stern’s One-Time Studio Faces Wrecker’s Ball

TUFSD Joins Innovative Program to Build Relationships with Law Enforcement and Foster Dialogue on Racial Justice

About the Author: River Journal