Healthy and Versatile Spring Slaw Recipe

Truth is, I eat way more than my fair share of sugar. To offset this, I try to eat healthy meals as much as I can.

I love a slaw any time of year because you can put just about anything in it. A simple slaw recipe is perfect with a piece of grilled chicken or fish and it lasts for a couple of days in the fridge – which I love.

I recommend using a food processor with the shredder disc attached; it makes the job so much faster. If you don’t have a food processor, a box grater works simply fine as well. I love making my own dressing and it keeps in a Ball jar in the fridge for weeks.

Although I love most things, I have an aversion to mayonnaise, so my dressings are always made without. You can always substitute store bought dressing – just don’t tell me you did it!

Regarding the veggies, any combination works well. If you don’t like Brussels sprouts you can substitute broccoli. I make this all year round trying as much as I can to use vegetables that are in season.

The slaw:

· Radishes – 10 small (if you are using a box grater, buy bigger radishes)

· Carrots – 4 regular sized

· Scallions – one bunch with the greens cut off. Clean before slicing

· Snap peas – 20

· Brussel sprouts -12

Once everything is grated, put it into a large bowl and toss it all together.

Honey lime vinaigrette:

· ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

· ¼ cup honey

· Juice of 3 limes

· 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

· ¼ teaspoon pepper

· 1 teaspoon mustard

Place everything in a Ball jar and with the lid screwed on tightly, shake vigorously. I like a lot of dressing on my salad, so I use all of it. But you can use less and save the remainder in the fridge for another use.

Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. bakedbysusan.com