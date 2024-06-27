Miles, The Prince in White Plains to Continue Brewer’s Dinner Series on July 7th

Miles, The Prince, a new restaurant located at 873 N. Broadway in White Plains, will host its second Brewer’s Dinner on Sunday, July 7th with two seatings, one at 5:30 PM and one at 7:45PM. Previous dinners in the series sold out so guests are encouraged to reserve early.

Miles, The Prince Brewer’s Dinners are curated exclusive experiences featuring four-course tasting menus designed around seasonally available local items and meticulously paired with house-brewed beers. The cost is $85 per person with a special vegetarian tasting menu available for $75 per person.

“Executive Chef Alessandro Urbisci designs each menu to showcase the harmonious relationship between gourmet cuisine and craft brewing and each course is thoughtfully paired with a house-brewed beer. This series is a testament to our commitment to delivering unique and memorable dining experiences and the feedback has been outstanding,” stated Zach Goldstein, owner.

Tickets for the Brewer’s Dinner Series are limited and expected to sell out quickly. For reservations visit Resyhttps://resy.com/cities/white-plains-ny/venues/miles-the-prince/events/brewers-dinner-series-2024-07-07?date=2024-06-04&seats=2 or send an email to info@milestheprince.com. More info is also available on their website at https://www.milestheprince.com/.