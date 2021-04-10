I recently found this tattered old recipe for a Blueberry Coffee Cake when I was going through my old recipe box. It was written in my teenage handwriting and the ink had faded but I was able to get all the notes. I’ve tweaked the recipe slightly so you can make it using one bowl – no mixer necessary! It’s a great recipe for a beginner baker but it is also perfect for someone who knows their way around the kitchen. I baked one the other night to be eaten for dessert and as per usual in my house, it was gone before dinner was even put on the table! This will be a perfect breakfast to make for the special mom in your life and it can even be made the night before.

Line an 8 or 9 inch square or round pan with parchment paper. If the paper can go up the sides of the pan there is no need to spray it. If you only line the bottom of the pan then rub butter along the sides so the cake doesn’t stick.

Cake batter

½ stick of butter, melted (if using salted butter, leave out the salt in this recipe)

1 cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt (omit if using salted butter)

¾ cup milk (buttermilk or any other kind of milk can be substituted )

1 cup fresh blueberries

Mix the melted butter with the sugar and egg. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt, if using. Stir lightly and add the milk. The batter will be stiff. Fold in the blueberries. Do not overmix this batter; it should be just barely mixed until the flour is incorporated. Put it into the lined cake pan.

Streusel topping

½ stick butter, melted

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup flour

Using the same bowl (no need to even wash it!), mix the melted butter, sugar and cinnamon. Add the flour last and mix until crumbly. Sprinkle it on the cake starting at the outer edge and working your way into the center.

Bake for one hour. A toothpick or a butter knife inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean – this means it can have crumbs on it but no batter. If you can stand it, let it cool before cutting into it. This cake is so yummy the day it’s made and lasts for two days, wrapped, on your counter. Enjoy, and stay sweet!

Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked By Susan in Croton-on-Hudson. Bakedbysusan.com