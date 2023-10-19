Rockefeller Preserve Hosts Hulda’s Night Live Performance and Hike

The Friends of Rockefeller is hosting Hulda’s Night, now in its fifth year, at the Rockefeller Preserve State Park going on right now for eight nights.

Hulda’s Night is an adventure into the history and legends of the Preserve through live performance. Embark on a hike through the dark woods with lanterns guiding your path; a chill is in the air. You’ll stop to join a traveler, The Storyteller, who recounts legends by fireside. As your journey continues along Old Gory Brook Road, you’ll meet Domine Johannes Ritzema, Pastor of the Old Dutch Church during the Revolutionary War, who speaks of the struggles of holding a congregation together during a time of war… and of course, his concern over the witch living nearby, threatening his flock. As the moon rises, you’ll continue down the Witch’s Spring Trail, where you encounter the “witch” herself. Hulda, lonely and gravely misunderstood, awaits to tell you her side of the story.

Opening night was last night, and it continues tonight through Saturday and again next week Wednesday through Saturday. There are two shows each evening, one at 6pm and another at 7pm. Many shows times are already sold out and there is still some patron ticket availability which can be purchased by visiting RockefellerStateParkPreserve.org/events. Tickets are $65.81 including ticketing fees.

Hulda’s Night Dates:

Wednesday, October 18 – Saturday, October 21

Wednesday, October 25 – Saturday, October 28