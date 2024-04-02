Nominations Being Accepted for Westchester Sports Hall of Fame

Since 1968 the Westchester Sports Hall of Fame has honored more than 200 outstanding professional and amateur sportsmen and sportswomen, living or deceased, who have gained prominence in their fields and who have made substantial contributions to sports in Westchester County.

County Executive George Latimer said: “Westchester is bursting with exceptional candidates for our Sports Hall of Fame. The process of combing through the submissions and making the final selections is extremely stimulating. Every candidate is inspiring and dedicated in their own way. The committee is tasked to make many tough choices.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said: “All of the nominees strive for personal achievement, yearn to excel and love the thrill of competition. Their constant pursuit of victory makes them strong role models for youth and adults alike.”

Nominations for consideration by the Hall of Fame Committee are solicited from the public. Nominees are reviewed, and the committee selects those who best meet or exceed the criteria of the Hall of Fame. A prospective candidate must be at least 25 years old and should be a person of integrity and good character who has gained prominence in either professional or amateur sports as a player, coach, manager, official, owner, sports media writer or broadcaster.

If you know an outstanding individual that is qualified, please use the nomination form. All nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed by Friday, May 3, 2024. Individuals selected are inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame during the fall of each year. Each is presented with a Hall of Fame trophy and their name is inscribed on a plaque in the first-floor gallery at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

The Sports Hall of Fame is sponsored by Westchester County Parks. For tickets to the awards dinner and more information about the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame, please contact Kevin Cook at 914-231-4564 or e-mail kdc2@WestchesterCountyNY.gov.