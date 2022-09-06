New Musical ‘Hearts Of The Hollow’ Reimagines Classic Sleepy Hollow Legend

Hearts of the Hollow is a new musical inspired by Washington Irving’s renowned short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” This two-act, 20-song musical written by Patricia White brings new twists, new characters, and new music to Irving’s tale. Enjoy the show taking place inside the historical Whipple-Feely Chapel in Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel, NY. The show will run every weekend from September 9 through October 31. Showtime is at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m. This limited series will culminate with a Halloween performance on Monday, October 31 at 8 p.m. Any audience members who arrive in costume on Halloween will be eligible to win a prize.

Opening on the battlefield of White Plains in 1776, the Horseman comes to wreak havoc on Sleepy Hollow. That’s just the beginning of a story filled with action, intrigue, romance, folly, and mystery. In addition to Irving’s traditional characters such as Ichabod Crane, Katrina Van Tassel, and Brom Bones, this rendition introduces many new characters, whose lives are intertwined through secrets, adventure, humor, and forgiveness, which crescendos in the timeless theme – to follow one’s heart.

The new songs, performed by the Prague Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, include heartwarming ballads, cheerful up-tempo numbers, and, as would be expected when the Horseman abounds–some hair-raising scores of villainy!

In cooperation with Putnam County Parks and Recreation, Hearts of the Hollow is presented by the Global Wholesome Network, and is underwritten by the Musicians Emergency Fund.

To learn more about GWN’s mission, please visit: https://globalwholesomenetwork.org/

Hearts of the Hollow takes place at The Whipple-Feeley Chapel located at The Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road, Carmel, NY 10512

For tickets and information, please visit: www.heartsofthehollow.com/