Get In On the Action at the Civil War Soldier Experience

Children ages 7 through 12 can witness living history and have fun while learning about the lives of Civil War soldiers and their families at the Civil War Soldier Experience. The four sessions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, at Lasdon Park and Arboretum in Katonah. This outdoor event will again be organized and run by Battery “B” First Rhode Island Light Artillery Regiment, an artillery battery that served in the Union Army.

Each two-hour session will consist of educational, fun-filled activities and demonstrations, and end with the firing of an authentic Civil War cannon.

Each participant will create and take home his or her own thaumatrope, an optical illusion toy that was popular in the 19th century, as well as a personalized certificate and an official Lasdon embroidered patch.

Two sessions are offered on both days: 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

Registration is required for participation. Learn more and at the Friends of Lasdon Park and Arboretum website.

Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial is a Westchester County Park on Route 35 in Somers. The GPS address is 2610 Amawalk Road, Katonah, NY 10536.