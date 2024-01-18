Croton-on-Hudson

Back to the Future

January 18, 2024

In December 2023, the Croton 125 Committee, Croton Senior Club, and Croton-on-Hudson Village Board of Trustees gathered in the Dorothy Fiorito Community Room to dedicate the official 125th Anniversary Time Capsule, which is to be opened on the Village’s 150th Anniversary in 2048. The box was handcrafted from red oak by Woodworker and Croton Artisan AnnMarie Sasso. [See feature article on AnnMarie HERE.]  

What’s in the Time Capsule? That’s for Croton 125 Committee Chair Carolyn Whiting to know and for you (or your descendants) to find out.  

At the December Time Capsule dedication are (from left) Matilda Weeks (125 Committee), Mayor Brian Pugh, 125 Committee Chair Carolyn Whiting, Village Historian Marc Cheshire (125 Committee), Croton Artisan AnnMarie Sasso, Village Trustee Len Simon, Joel Gingold (125 Committee), Bob Whiting (125 Committee). Photo: Emily Mancini

Says Whiting, “I am the only person who knows all its contents. It is a Croton 125 surprise for the Croton 150th anniversary committee to discover.” She offers a teaser, but not a spoiler: “It contains numerous mementos from Croton in the year 2023 and residents’ letters of well wishes for our Village in the year 2048. Nothing in the box is from the past.” Here’s looking at you, Future. 

 

 

 

