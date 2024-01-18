Back to the Future

In December 2023, the Croton 125 Committee, Croton Senior Club, and Croton-on-Hudson Village Board of Trustees gathered in the Dorothy Fiorito Community Room to dedicate the official 125th Anniversary Time Capsule, which is to be opened on the Village’s 150th Anniversary in 2048. The box was handcrafted from red oak by Woodworker and Croton Artisan AnnMarie Sasso. [See feature article on AnnMarie HERE.]

What’s in the Time Capsule? That’s for Croton 125 Committee Chair Carolyn Whiting to know and for you (or your descendants) to find out.

Says Whiting, “I am the only person who knows all its contents. It is a Croton 125 surprise for the Croton 150th anniversary committee to discover.” She offers a teaser, but not a spoiler: “It contains numerous mementos from Croton in the year 2023 and residents’ letters of well wishes for our Village in the year 2048. Nothing in the box is from the past.” Here’s looking at you, Future.