Shames JCC 90th Anniversary Events – Something for Everyone

Check-Out These 90th Anniversary Events

Whether you are a Shames JCC camper or preschooler, a Renard Lecture aficionado, a swimmer, music, or fitness buff, there will be special 90th anniversary activities for you to enjoy.

Kicking off the celebration on April 6, is the big anniversary Roaring 20’s gala and auction with cocktails, dinner and dancing to the music of the era. That same month, all the children in the Almost Home Program will start to make 90 hamsas – palm-shaped amulets popular throughout the Middle East – with their own hands to create a banner that will hang in the lobby.

In May, members and non-members can enjoy a special 90 minute Zumba and hip-hop class in the fitness center and swimmers can take advantage of reduced price 30-minute lessons.

The Shames Music School is also offering a discount on three private music lessons. The special needs program for individuals on the autism spectrum or with related developmental challenges will have a 90th birthday party, and the children in our Early Childhood Program will be planting 90 flowers and vegetables in the Shames edible garden.

Fitness buffs can take part in a 90 minute-90 day challenge. Members will be tracked and must complete 90 minutes a week of fitness, aquatics, or recreation beginning April 7 until June 6. Those who complete the challenge will be rewarded at the end.

There will also be a community-wide Lot Party on May 11 in the Shames parking lot. Food trucks, drinks and dancing as well as a beer pong tournament and other games will be featured. And on Father’s Day, June 16, families can enjoy the Shames Free Community Fun day where they can try out circus arts and other activities, games and food.

More activities are being scheduled as the Shames Jewish Community Center celebrates 90 years. For more info, please visit www.shamesjcc.org.