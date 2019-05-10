RJ Eats: Shiraz Wine Bar – Wine Lovers Rejoice! 

Tucked in between the popular Shiraz Kitchen and a small market full of hard–to–find Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products, the newly opened Shiraz Wine Bar in Elmsford could be my new go–to spot. Offering a superb wine list, friendly inviting atmosphere, tasty nibbles and weekly wine tastings and Jazz shows, Shiraz Wine Bar is a neighborhood gem and great addition to the Westchester community.

The modern yet cozy decor is immediately inviting and provides a wonderful backdrop for an after work drink with colleagues, a night out with friends or a great reason to get to the Shiraz Kitchen early before your dinner reservation to enjoy a relaxing glass of wine. The extensive wine list with over 100 bottles and wines by the glass to choose from, is exquisitely curated by owner Reza Parhizkaran and offers a unique selection of rare and hard to find wines along with some classic favorites.

We were impressed with the selection of wines by the glass that offered something for every pallet at very reasonable prices. Alongside the wine list is a selection of creative craft cocktails that add a Persian flair to some of the classics as well as a selection of domestic and imported beers, so there is truly something for everyone. Mr. Parhizkaran narrated the wine list for us sharing his extensive knowledge of each bottle and suggested a robust Bordeaux along with a more subtle Chardonnay.

The bar menu is filled with carefully prepared and beautifully presented items that are the perfect accompaniment to a glass of wine. On our first trip to Shiraz Wine Bar, we shared a delicious cheese plate replete with feta, gorgonzola, figs, dried apricots, mint and other accoutrements. We also enjoyed Mirza Ghasemi, a mashed, smoked eggplant, roasted garlic & tomatoes, blended with special Persian seasonings. Both paired beautifully with the delicious tequila-based cocktail I enjoyed and my partner’s Sauvignon Blanc.

On our return visit two weeks later, we started with the Crazy Feta which proved to be a unique and tasty spin on a more traditional cheese plate and paired perfectly with our red Bordeaux. The combination of savory feta, sweet halva, poached figs and spicy pepper sauce combined for the perfect bite but also stood alone as individual components on the plate. We also sampled the Arugula Date Salad which was topped with giant walnuts and gorgonzola cheese and served with a deliciously bright fresh dressing. The menu also features a variety of more classic Mediterranean-inspired dips and finger foods that are great for sharing or nibbling on while waiting for a table next door.

After just two trips, it became very clear that Shiraz Wine Bar offers a combination we haven’t found elsewhere in Westchester. An extensive, beautifully curated and reasonably priced wine list with food from a kitchen the New York Times said “feels like a sanctuary” with food that is “beautiful but even better to eat.”

Upcoming Shiraz Wine Bar Events (Reservations Suggested)

May 15 – Live Jazz with Max Schweiger – Max on Sax

May 22 – Wine Tasting Featuring the Wines of Calmel & Joseph (South of France)

Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar

83 E Main St Elmsford​ ~ 914.345.6111