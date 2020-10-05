Governor Andrew Cuomo Endorses Pete Harckham for Re-Election to the NY State Senate

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo endorsed Pete Harckham today in his race for the New York State Senate. Harckham is running for re-election in the Senate, where he had 31 bills passed this year, the most of any first term legislator, and all of them with bipartisan support.

Governor Cuomo said, “In only his first term, Pete Harckham has become one of the most productive members of the New York State Senate. Pete worked with me to make the 2% Property Tax Cap permanent; fought along-side me to pass the toughest climate protection legislation in the nation; and collaborated with me to address the opioid crisis by doubling minimum treatment times and reduce barriers to life saving treatment. He has been a leading voice to hold the utilities accountable in the wake of failed responses to natural disasters, and has been there for residents during the Covid-19 pandemic. We need Pete Harckham back in the New York State Senate.”

Among Harckham’s Senate accomplishments are bills that were passed to meet the needs of our municipal governments, ensure funding for schools, and support the workers and community surrounding the Indian Point nuclear power facility during its decommissioning.

Additionally, Harckham passed legislation to protect fragile drinking water resources and allow municipalities to jumpstart community solar projects.

And as chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, passed eights bills this year in regard to the opioid crisis. He also supported the public carrying of overdose reversal medicine by protecting the good Samaritans who try to revive someone.

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership during these unprecedented times and am grateful for his endorsement,” said Harckham. “I look forward to partnering with the governor and my colleagues in the New York State Legislature on new initiatives during the next term of the Senate. Our top priority is protecting residents from the Covid-19 pandemic and managing the tremendous economic fallout from this health crisis. I am eager to advance my efforts in this regard and continue bringing changes that will strengthen our communities for the challenges ahead.”