Washington Irving’s Sunnyside to Reopen to the Public on August 7

July 29, 2020

Enjoy the picturesque grounds surrounding the home of “America’s Founding Father of Literature”

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside (Photo: Historic Hudson Valley)

Historic Hudson Valley will begin to welcome visitors back to Washington Irving’s Sunnyside for a special outdoor-only experience beginning on August 7, 2020.

Guides are ready to welcome back visitors and help make meaningful connections to our nation’s history. At Sunnyside, visitors can bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful riverside property for an outdoors, touch free experience. Costumed interpreters will also be available to share information about the home of “America’s Founding Father of Literature.” The house will not be open at this time.

Historic site experiences and procedures have been modified to help safeguard the health and safety of visitors, employees, and the community. This includes significantly reducing capacity, requiring face masks or coverings, enhanced cleaning protocols, and implementing advanced timed tickets with no tickets sold on site. Visitors also agree to follow Historic Hudson Valley’s COVID Courtesy Code (more information available here).

Reduced capacity 2-hour time slots are available Friday-Sunday at 10 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit hudsonvalley.org.

