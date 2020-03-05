Historic Odell House Turned Over to Greenburgh on March 4th

The Town of Greenburgh is now the official owner of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters. The house is located on Ridge Road in Hartsdale. The town has worked with members of the community for several years to achieve this goal and are so happy to know that this house, an important part of American history, is on its way to restoration. The House is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The work will begin immediately. An architectural firm has already been chosen to design the structural work that needs to be done first. The work should take about a month to complete. From that design, the contract for the contractors to do the actual stabilization work will go out for bid. The town expects the designated contractor to start work by the beginning of June!

Greenburgh received a grant from NY State of $600,000 in December for the restoration work. They are now in the process of trying to raise funds to match that grant with another $600,000.

The Friends of the Odell, a 501c3 tax exempt organization are working to secure grants and foundation donations but the state requires the town to raise the additional $600,000 as a condition to the grant. Many people are interested in restoring this historic house. If you’d like more information about the Friends of the Odell, please visit their website odellrochambeau.org.

All donations are fully tax deductible. “It’s important that future generations understand the important role the house played during the Revolutionary War,” said Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “We want to tell the story of the Philipseburg Encampment and the French American alliance. It will be a major stop on the Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, a wonderful museum, a source of pride and a place of learning for all of us.”

The town has designated June 14th for Odell House Colonial Day. Sponsored by the Town and organized by the Friends, it will be a family day to learn about Colonial times, to see a militia in action and to meet George Washington and General Rochambeau.