Partner Content: Here’s to Music . . . 

By Ursula Hahn

What’s not to like about Kendal on Hudson, right here on the Hudson River? Its bucolic location overlooking the majestic river with the Palisades as background and the adjacent Rockwood Hall Park, part of the Rockefeller State Preserve, may be important incentives for future residents, but once settled and embedded, they will discover another world, that of music.

For me as a “consumer” who frequented New York City’s concert and opera venues, one of the great joys is the opportunity to hear a wide range of music because of Kendal’s unique feature: its residents who give unstintingly of their time to plan and organize events.

Prominent among the planners is the Music Committee: its members engage world-class soloists and ensembles who immerse us in classical music from many centuries (not to forget occasional jazz, folk music and Caribbean-style Calipso). Annual music courses provide in-depth education and attract large audiences.

The Opera Committee has established weekly Saturday Opera matinées by presenting productions on DVD from the major opera houses of the world and drawing on the extensive holdings of several members.

The Kendal Chorus and especially the unique Bell Ringers rehearse all year long for their concerts, and instrumentalists among the residents entertain on special occasions.

Then there are the chamber concerts and recitals offered by the Westchester Friends of Music and held in the auditorium of the local high school. Numerous Kendal residents are subscribers and supporters.

And if that is not enough to satisfy anyone’s longing for music, Kendal has a vast collection of CDs that will occupy your every hour of every day.

Ursula Hahn has been a Kendal Resident since 2018.