Obituary: Diana M. Kellerman – 1949-2023

Diana was raised in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., with her three sisters and two brothers, in a quaint little town where their roots went way back many generations. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Clemens Dehm. Also by her sister Barbara Dehm-DeMidio in 1990. Diana was also predeceased by her beautiful and talented daughter Janel Marie Kellerman, whose life ended at 22 years old, in 1990, due to a long, courageous battle with cancer. And last, Diana’s brother John, left this world unexpectedly in 2022.

Now in Patchogue, NY, Diana leaves behind her life partner of 34 years Arthur F. Schlette, her two sons Craig (Jamie) and Gary ll, her grandchildren Janel, Marin, Julian, and Gary lll, her sisters Fran Galati (Joe) and Chris Zula (Jim), her brother Michael, her sister in-law Frances Di’Gregorio (Bill), and numerous Nieces & Nephews.

Visitation for Diana Marie Kellerman took place from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th at the Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue. A funeral mass was celebrated the following morning at 9:30 am at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church. She was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.