WMCHealth Runners will Compete in New York City Marathon

Team gets carb-loading send off from WMCHealth staff

Westchester Medical Center held a carb loading send-off party for WMCHealth’s team of runners who are set to compete in Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon.

On Wednesday, some of the marathon runners gathered in the hospital’s cafeteria where pasta and salad lunches were being served as a fundraiser for the team. A dedicated group of 11 WMCHealth workforce members will compete November 3 to raise money for 10 hospitals across the Hudson Valley. Six are running a marathon for the first time.

Christopher Castro-Gonzalez, PrEP Specialist at Westchester Medical Center, who attended the carb loading lunch said that he had never run in a race before he started training for the event. “I had run a few hundred yards. That’s about it,’’ he said, loading up his plate with pasta and salad. Castro-Gonzalez said he was inspired by a co-worker who had run the race the year before.

This is the fourth year that WMCHealth has fielded a team of runners. Forty-three WMCHealth staff have run more than 1,000 miles and raised more than $175,000 during that time.

Other members of this year’s team are: Fabio Danisi, MD at MidHudson Regional Hospital; Angela Flesland, RN at Westchester Medical Center; Brittany Foote, RN at Westchester Medical Center; Brian Geiger, MSPT at Westchester Medical Center; Lisa Hirsch, MD at Good Samaritan Hospital; Kristin Jedziniak, RN at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital; Michael Kim, MD at Westchester Medical Center; Luis Tatem, MD at Westchester Medical Center; Elizabeth Tilley, PhD at Westchester Medical Center; and Yurij Tsuvanyk, surgical technician at Mary’s Avenue Campus of Health Alliance Hospital.