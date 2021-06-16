Westchester Parks Foundation to Launch New Croton-Based Fit in the Park Series

Free Xtend Barre Workout Sessions will also Take Place in New Rochelle

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) is joining forces with Xtend Barre and two NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals to launch a new summer workout series in the park called “Fit in the Park.” The series will kick off on Wednesday, June 23 at 5:45 p.m. at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The FREE outdoor barre workout classes are open to any level of fitness and take place throughout the summer at Croton Point Park and Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

Christine LaPorta, deputy director of Westchester Parks Foundation said: “With so many people working from home the past year, we decided to continue our fitness offerings in the park with a super-energizing workout that is great for everyone at all fitness levels. We are thrilled to team up with Xtend Barre to bring their popular workouts to popular parks in Westchester County so all residents can destress, re-focus, and re-charge.”

“Xtend Barre is a barre-based, full-body workout designed for everybody with low-impact, cardio-infused, high-energy classes!” said director of training, Jennifer Cordiner. “Founded on principles of Pilates and dance, this program is for anyone who wants and needs to move their body for strength, power, cardio and confidence.”

Fit in the Park is hosted by WPF, Xtend Barre and Westchester County Parks, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. Participants MUST register in advance and bring their own individual mats or towels. No other equipment is necessary, but participants can bring weights or resistances bands to utilize. Participants will be asked to follow the park rules regarding masks and social distancing protocols and will be asked to space mats 6 feet apart. The series will take place from 5:45 -7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

June 23 – Croton Point Park in Croton

July 14 – Glen Island Park in New Rochelle

August 11 – Croton Point Park in Croton

September 8 – Glen Island Park in New Rochelle

October 6 – Croton Point Park in Croton

*In the event of rain cancelations, participants will be notified of rain dates.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-park-tickets-157079437827