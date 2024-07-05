Leesa Thompson Honored for Her Kidney Transplant Advocacy

Kidney transplant recipient and kidney health advocate Leesa Thompson of Peekskill has received the DAR Community Service Award from the Polly Cooper Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The DAR Community Service Award honors and recognizes outstanding voluntary service by individuals and organizations. Leesa received the award for her volunteer contributions as a kidney coach and for her service in the kidney transplant community.

Kim McCrea, Chair of the chapter’s Community Service Awards Committee, explained how Leesa was selected for the honor.

In 2022, Leesa founded and is the President of “Kidney Stories,” a specialized club of Toastmasters International, an organization that promotes the development of communication, public speaking, and leadership skills. The “Kidney Stories” club is dedicated to kidney patients, recipients, donors, caregivers, and healthcare workers and its participants join from all over the country. Leesa, who received a life-saving kidney transplant from a living donor in 2018, recognized that others needed support navigating a diagnosis of kidney disease requiring a kidney transplant. Kidney Stories meetings are a place of encouragement, hope, and inspiration while also providing a forum for obtaining services and support from a large community of people experiencing the same issues.

“Sharing my journey and advocating for the kidney community is incredibly important to me,” said Leesa in her acceptance remarks. “This recognition not only acknowledges my efforts but also shines a light on the vital role of organ donation and community support. ”

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), more than 100,000 adults and children are on the national transplant waiting list and 85% of the people on that list need a kidney. Leesa advised that the greatest gifts someone can give is to register as an organ donor, become a living donor, and donate blood. As Leesa states “Heroes come in many forms – those who served in the American Revolution and those who display life-saving heroics by becoming living kidney donors.” Learn more about Leesa Thompson and Kidney Stories

at kidneystories.com.

“Our chapter is honored to recognize Leesa Thompson”, said Rosemarie Schmidt, Polly Cooper Chapter Regent, “for her incredible efforts in raising awareness about organ donations and for building a community of support around those needing a kidney transplant – this truly represents the spirit of the DAR Community Service Award”.