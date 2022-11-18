Visiting Nurse Services to Test Robotics Program

Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) has received a $75,000 grant for an innovative home care robotics program. The funding comes from NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based foundation that supports efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers.

“Robotics will play a big part in the future of healthcare,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester.

The pilot home care program will test innovative applications of robotic technology, such as social companion, educator, and safety reminder. As part of the growing influence of artificial intelligence in medical care, robots can be programmed to converse with patients, connect patients with loved ones, assist with personal and medical care, and complete household tasks, so that patients comfortably can age in place. VNSW says it is in the process of selecting a robot program to test.

“We believe that older adults are a critical part of our communities and that providing opportunities for all people to remain active and engaged as they grow older is important,” said Chandra Matthews, director of programs at NextFifty Initiative.

“We’re grateful for the work that Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester is doing to improve the quality of life for people aged 50 and older, and are proud to support this and other efforts to help people age with dignity and purpose.” (Photos: Fraunhofer IPA/Jens Kilian)