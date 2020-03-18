United Way Provides Coronavirus Relief with up to $50,000 in Grants to Westchester Nonprofits

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that in response to the hardships created by the Coronavirus it is releasing funds totaling up to $50,000 through grants to nonprofits in Westchester. The organization is looking to target nonprofits directly helping the underprivileged or ALICE populations, those who are employed by are living paycheck-to-paycheck, that are displaced or actively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County. Individual grants up to $5,000 will be awarded.

“Westchester is firmly ensconced at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and we have asked the nonprofit community responding to the needs in the community what they are seeing during this unprecedented time,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam CEO Tom Gabriel. “This grant initiative is the first of several rounds of funding that we anticipate being able to distribute in support of the communities affected by the coronavirus.”

The initial round of funding is coming from The John M. Bendheim Community Disaster Response Fund, which is administered by UWWP. Its purpose is to provide direct disaster recovery assistance to families as well as local nonprofits affected by colossal natural and man-made disasters.

The late Mr. John M. Bendheim Sr. and family through the Leon Lowenstein Foundation established The Bendheim Community Disaster Response Endowment Fund for United Way of Westchester and Putnam in 2012. Mr. Bendheim was a long-time resident of Scarsdale and a supporter of United Way as a member of the Tocqueville Society, United Way’s national major donor association. Additionally he held many key positions with the local United Way committee in Scarsdale-Edgemont, including the chairmanship, in his early years.

The application is available online at uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 15th. United Way of Westchester and Putnam will disperse the grants in May 2020.