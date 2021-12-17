Touro College of Dental Medicine Hosts Fourth Annual “Smiles for Veterans” Event

Month-Long Event Provides Free Dental Work to Veterans and Military Personnel

Veterans and military personnel were provided free dental care during TCDM’s fourth annual Smile for Veterans Event

On November 10 elected officials and veterans were invited to Touro Dental Health to celebrate another successful Smiles For Veterans event, and for participating veterans to receive free oral health care.

Third and fourth-year dental students and other TCDM faculty were joined by local veterans and their families, along with New York State Senator Pete Harckham. Refreshments, giveaways, and a raffle were held as well. Any veterans who could not attend the event on November 10th were invited to receive the same free dental care throughout the month of November.

“One of our goals as an institution is to provide accessible and quality care to groups and communities who need it most, and with our annual Smiles for Veterans event, we are actively achieving that goal and can witness the impact firsthand,” said Ronnie Meyers, Dean at TCDM. “Dental students and faculty were able to provide free care to about 40 veterans and their family members this year, and for that we are very proud.”

Smiles for Veterans is held in collaboration with the Ninth District Dental Association and support from the New York State Dental Foundation.

Because many veterans and their family members put off routine dental visits and necessary treatment due to the financial burden, TCDM’s Smiles for Veterans event provides them with the opportunity to get back on track with good oral and overall health and be recognized for their sacrifices and commitment to our country and community. Additionally, the event has been an anticipated milestone in each dental student’s clinical experience, and an opportunity for TCDM to instill the importance of community service in these future dentists who will someday have the opportunity to give back to their own communities.

TCDM looks forward to continuing to host Smiles for Veterans and working again with its community partners to ensure veterans and their families have access to the vital dental care that they deserve.

In addition to the free dental services offered through TCDM’s Smiles for Veterans program each year, Touro Dental Health offers special courtesy rates for veterans, military personnel, and their spouses throughout the year. Do you know a veteran who can benefit from free dental care? Call 914-594-2700 to learn more.