Touro College of Dental Medicine Hosts Fourth Annual Golf and Tennis Tournament

On Monday, June 7, Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) hosted its fourth annual Golf & Tennis Tournament at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY. After a year off due to the pandemic, this year’s event brought together a record number of players and guests to raise funds that will support student scholarships and help provide dental services to underprivileged patients.

“It was a wonderful day, both on the green and court, and a welcome opportunity to reconnect with our friends and supporters,” said Edward Farkas, D.D.S., M.A., Vice Dean of TCDM who championed the event along with event co-chairs Drs. Evan and Jill Chafitz. “We are so grateful for their support today and throughout this challenging year. The proceeds raised will be an important contribution to our fundraising efforts in support of our shared mission.”

This year’s tournament drew in more than 150 members of the Touro Dental community from all over the New York region for a beautiful day of golf and activities on the tennis court, followed by a cocktail hour and awards ceremony with support from notable corporations including Henry Schein, Inc./Brasseler USA Inc., North American Dental Group, Scarsdale Oral Surgery and others. A live auction was a highlight of the program, raising additional funds thanks to several very generous participants.

The event was a success in meeting TCDM’s fundraising goals thanks to its dedicated committee chairs, sponsors, and attendees. Proceeds from the event will help TCDM to provide critical financial resources for outstanding students to become future dentists, as well as help support patient care at Touro Dental Health, the College’s state-of-the-art clinical training facility which provides quality, affordable dental care for communities of the Hudson Valley, including underserved populations with limited access to care.