Artis Senior Living will present ‘Tis the Season for Sanity Clause. This free educational program will discuss the importance of taking care of yourself during the holidays while being a caregiver, as well as ways in which we can minimize the stressors associated with the holiday season.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 2 at Brooklyn Organic Kitchen in Mahopac. Complimentary breakfast will start at 9:30 AM and the presentation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Registration is required by calling 914-352-7705.

The program will be presented by Amy E. Matthews. Amy has worked exclusively in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementia disorders for the past 30 years. Amy currently specializes in professional training and community education. She also consults with professionals and families on best practices and helping them create a plan of care for the future.

For more information on Artis Senior Living of Somers, please visit www.artisseniorliving.com/Somers, or contact Patti Pelican at 914-352-7705, ppelican@artismgmt.com.