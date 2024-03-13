Tarrytown Duck Derby and Healthy Kids Day Set to Return on April 27 

The 17th annual Tarrytown Rotary Rubber Duck Derby and YMCA Healthy Kids Day will be held Saturday, April 27th at Patriots Park from 11– 3. The events presenting sponsors are Kendal on Hudson and Phelps Northwell.

This year’s event brings back vendors like Legoland, Furrr 911, Fire Safety Trailer, Open Door and Transfiguration Church and Duck Donuts. New this year is Kona Therapy. There will also be three face painting stations.

The Rotary Club with the help of Hope Hose and Conqueror Fire Houses races over 2,000 rubber ducks over 6 heats in Andres Brook. You ask how? You have to be there to see it. It’s amazing. Follow the rubber ducks down the stream to the finish line. You could win the $1500 grand prize.

Avoid the lines at the park and adopt your rubber ducks at tarrytownrotary.org. You don’t have to be present to win.

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day will provide music, games, bouncy houses, and food trucks. This year’s food trucks include Jimmy’s Soft Serve, Wanna Empanda, Yambro, Crispin Dopamine, Cousins Maine Lobster , and Hope Hose and Conquer Fire Department BBQ. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and stay and enjoy the festivities. The Rotary Club’s Costumed Ducks will be on hand for photos. Look for their nest overlooking the stream. YMCA bracelets are available at ymcatarrytown.org

All proceeds from the Rotary Rubber Duck Derby go back to the community in the form of grants and scholarships.

ymcatarrytown.org

tarrytownrotary.org