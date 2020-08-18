Support Connection Launches Team Spirit Campaign

Support Connection announced the launch of the “Team Spirit” campaign for their 2020 Annual Support-A-Walk , scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4. The theme for this year’s Walk is “Walk With Us, Wherever You Are.” In lieu of gathering by the thousands in the park, Support Connection invites people to walk in their own town or city, neighborhood, or even on a treadmill at home.

The Support-A-Walk is held to bring attention to the needs of people affected by breast and ovarian cancer, and to raise funds for Support Connection’s free support services for those living with these diseases. Since the organization was founded in 1996, thousands of people locally and across the country have received help from Support Connection. This year more than ever, raising funds for these critically needed services is necessary, because cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic.

The Team Spirit Campaign encourages friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors to “team up” for the Support-A-Walk. Teams are groups of people who decide to participate together in any way they wish. Team activities can include seeking donations, planning fundraising activities, inviting others to participate, spreading the word about the Walk. Teams can create their own t-shirts and signs or banners to express their inspiration for participating.

Team members can live close to one another or far away. Those who can’t all be in one place can make plans to walk at the same time in different locations. It’s a great opportunity to connect with loved ones to work for a common cause, during this time when staying connected is so important.

Team Spirit Awards will be presented as part of this campaign. Awards will go to: the top 3 Teams for amount raised; the top 3 Teams for number of donors; the most creative Team sign or banner.

To learn more about Walk Teams and awards, visit supportconnection.org/form-or-join-a-team.

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, or to make a donation, call 914-962-6402 or visit supportconnection.org/support-a-walk.