Support Connection Awarded Field Hall Foundation Grant

Support Connection was awarded a $15,000 grant from Field Hall Foundation to provide support services to seniors in Westchester, Dutchess and Putnam counties who have been impacted by breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer and emergency funding for treatment-related expenses.

“Field Hall Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers, particularly the vulnerable.” states John R. Ahearn, Field Hall Foundation’s CEO. “We are very happy to support Support Connection as they provide an invaluable service to seniors affected by breast, ovarian and gynecological cancer.”

One woman, a cancer survivor and Support Connection client, wrote: “I simply would not be in the healthy, happy place I’m in today without the support offered by Support Connection. They have not only been a great resource, but a true inspiration. I’m so happy to have them to lean on when I need an understanding ear, and I’m so grateful for all the programs and services they offer – some of which I would not have known would be beneficial to me otherwise.”

Support Connection Executive Director Katherine Quinn expressed her appreciation in sharing, “The Field Hall Foundation Grant means so much to us as this grant helps Support Connection provide seniors facing the challenges of breast, ovarian and gynecological cancer with critically needed support services.”