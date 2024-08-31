The Westchester County Department of Health and the Westchester County Office for Women are encouraging residents to take time this month to discuss cancer screenings and other prevention strategies with their healthcare providers. The month of September is gynecologic and prostate cancer awareness month.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “Cancer screenings can save your life. Ask your doctor which preventive cancer screenings are right for you given your risk factors and family history, and learn ways to reduce your risks through lifestyle changes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, and was the second leading cause of cancer death in men in 2022. African-American men are more likely to have prostate cancer, and are twice as likely to die of it, according to the CDC. In 2022, the CDC found ovarian cancer was the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

Westchester County Office for Women Director Robi Schlaff said: “We strongly encourage regular screenings for breast and gynecological cancers. Some cancers can be present with few or no symptoms. If you do experience unusual symptoms, don’t ignore them. Early detection is key to the many new treatments now available for these illnesses.”

A pap test screens for cervical cancer, and an HPV test may be considered for some. Men ages 55 to 69 should consult their doctor to determine if a Prostate Specific Antigen test is recommended. The HPV vaccine prevents transmission of the Human Papillomavirus, which causes six types of cancer, including cervical cancer and cancer of the genitals in males and females. It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat (called oropharyngeal cancer). Free HPV vaccines are available for eligible adults and children starting at age nine, at our vaccination clinics in White Plains and Yonkers. Call 914-995-5800 to learn if you qualify.

The Westchester County Health Department is encouraging residents to take the following steps to reduce their overall health risks:

Move more . Make time for 30 minutes of physical activity most days. Walk indoors or out, take the stairs, move along with free exercise videos available online, take an exercise class or join a gym.

Move more . Make time for 30 minutes of physical activity most days. Walk indoors or out, take the stairs, move along with free exercise videos available online, take an exercise class or join a gym.

Eat healthier. Try to reduce your cholesterol, blood pressure and weight. Satisfy your hunger with a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy and poultry, fish and unsalted nuts. Boost flavor with herbs, garlic, onions and spices instead of salt, butter or fat. Reduce your use of packaged foods and choose those that are low in sodium, salt, sugar and sweeteners. Limit sweets, red meat and sugary drinks to an occasional treat.

Know your numbers. Be aware of your blood pressure reading, cholesterol count and lipid profile. Have these checked at an annual physical. If the results are higher than recommended, ask your doctor to suggest lifestyle changes that can help.

Limit alcohol. Adults should limit their alcohol consumption because excess drinking can raise blood pressure levels. Women should have no more than one drink a day, while men should stop at two.

Avoid tobacco products.

Below is a list of upcoming cancer education and community screenings:

Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. – Cancer Support Team’s After Treatment Support Group is facilitated by a CST nurse and social worker, and meets monthly via Zoom. This free group helps patients with cancer who have completed treatment within the last year. Call (914) 777-2777 and ask for Patty Vaughn, RN, or email cst@cancersupportteam.org

Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. – Cancer Support Team’s Ovarian Cancer Support Group is facilitated by a CST nurse and meets monthly via Zoom. This free group is for anyone with ovarian, fallopian or peritoneal cancer. Call (914) 777-2777 and as for Patty Vaughn, RN, or email cst@cancersupportteam.org

Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. – Support Connection’s Small Panel Presentation for Women of Color: Navigating a Diagnosis of Breast, Ovarian or Gynecological Cancer is a free video small panel presentation with Dr. Gizelka David-West, a gynecological oncologist at Northwell’s Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals, and Ebony-Joy Igbinoba, a four-year breast cancer survivor and advocate. To register, call (914) 962-6402 or (800) 532-4290 to receive the Zoom link.

Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. – Cancer Support Team’s The Anxiety and Cancer Support Group is facilitated by a CST nurse and a Greenwich Hospital psychiatrist and meets monthly via Zoom. This free group includes men and women with cancer and caregivers for discussions about managing the stresses of a cancer diagnosis and learning coping skills. Call (914) 777-2777 and ask for Patty Vaughn, RN, or email cst@cancersupportteam.org.

Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. – Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital Cancer Institute’s Living with Cancer Support Group is a free virtual cancer support group open to people living with cancer, cancer survivors and their caregivers. Sponsored by the Yablon Cancer Health & Wellness Program, the group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To register call (914) 242-8146 to receive the Zoom link.

Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. – Northwell Phelps Hospital’s Nutrition for Cancer Survivors is a free virtual event. A Registered Dietician shares information about healthy nutrition, dispels nutrition myths and answers dietary and nutritional questions. For more information and to register, contact Amy Hendler at (914) 366-1611 or ahendler@northwell.edu.

Sept. 20 at Noon – Northwell’s Jane Ades Gynecological Cancer Symposium, “Endometrial Cancer: Prevent & Treatment” is a free virtual event open to providers and the public. Gizelka David-West, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at Northwell’s Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals will be among several experts presenting on risk factors, how to reduce your risk, diagnosis and treatment options and more. For more information and to register visit – https://janeadescancersymposium.eventbrite.com/

Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. – Northwell Phelps Hospital’s Cancer and Family Support Group is a free, virtual support group for people living with cancer. This group meets on the fourth Monday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. For more information and to register, contact Carol Greiner, LMSW at (914) 366-1661 or cgreiner2@northwell.edu.

Sept. 25 at Noon – Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT’s Frankly Speaking about Prostate Cancer is a virtual workshop about prostate cancer screening, symptoms, and general treatment options presented by Samuel Hernandez, LMSW via Zoom. It is sponsored by MasterCard. For more information, call (914) 644-8844. To register, go to the calendar page on the Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT website (www.cancersupportcommunitynyct.org) or click here.

Sept. 29 – White Plains Hospital, Breast Cancer Alliance and MaxMara will provide breast cancer screening information at The Westchester Mall.

Oct. 15 at Noon – Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT’s Frankly Speaking: Metastatic Breast Cancer is a virtual workshop for people with metastatic breast cancer and their family members offers information on the latest treatments, side effect management, and coping strategies and is presented by Tammy Black, LCSW via Zoom. It is sponsored by MasterCard. For more information, call (914) 644-8844. To register, go to the calendar page on the Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT website (www.cancersupportcommunitynyct.org) or click here.

Take these steps today, and encourage family and friends to join you on the journey toward better health. For more health tips and cancer resources, go to www.westchestergov.com/health. The Health Department can also be reached at (914) 813-5000.