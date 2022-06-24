Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Launches Designing Hope

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV), the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and aspire design and home magazine are proud to announce Designing Hope: A project to create comfort in a home-away-from-home. The project will include a complete remodel of the House, including all 12 guest rooms, with the help of generous leaders in the interior design industry.

Designing Hope includes the involvement of several of the country’s most renowned interior designers who will help provide even more comforting accommodations to the 200 plus families the House serves each year. The designers who have committed to the project to date include: Vanessa Deleon Associates, Bjorn Bjornsson Design, Diane Durocher Interiors, Elissa Grayer Interior Design, Pavarini Design, Barbara Bell Interiors, Kim Radovich Interiors, Margreet Cevasco Design, Tammy Bolden-Bold Interior Designs, Lori Miller- LCG Interior Design, Suzanne Goldberg-SBG Design Inc, The Lewis Design Group, Rachel Laxer, and Barbara Ostrom Associates. All participating and interested designers recently attended a Designer Kick-Off Luncheon, where they received tours of the House and surveyed each room to inspire their creative involvement with the re-design.

Nationally acclaimed designer Corey Damen Jenkins, who is celebrated for his mixing of vivid colors with layered patterns to create inspired, inventive and unexpected spaces, has been named Honorary Design Chair for the project. Jenkins is the founder of Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates, an interior design firm based in New York City. The firm’s design team has extensive experience with clients hailing from around the world.

“We’re beyond excited about this collaboration and opportunity to redecorate our RM House,” said Christina Riley, Executive Director RMHGHV. “The project will focus on updating the original 12 bedrooms of the House for our resident families, as well as many other common areas of the House.” According to Riley, there are two underlying goals of this project. The first is to update the rooms to better comfort the families, and the second is to treat this as one of the fundraising initiatives for the year. The House hopes to find sponsors to underwrite each room and participation includes adopting a room and supporting a family’s stay so that the family is able to focus on their child’s wellness during an unimaginable medical crisis. The culmination of the RMHGHV Designing Hope project will be celebrated with a Designer Showcase Gala in the Fall. The evening will include an exclusive tour of the newly designed areas, unique silent auction opportunities, light entertainment, fine dining, cocktails, and more.

“The goal of Designing Hope is to provide each family in need of supportive housing all the comforts of home so they can fully focus on the healing of their child, in addition to raising much needed funds to support ongoing operations at RMHGHV.” said Katherine McGowen, President, ASID NY Metro. “Partnering with RMHGHV was a natural fit for ASID and we are proud to be a part of this exciting project.”

The project will be covered editorially by aspire home and design magazine in their NY Metro Winter Issue, Show House Issue, and through their Instagram page. “We encourage the community to get involved in this exciting opportunity that will leave a legacy for future families in their time of need,” said Janice Browne, Group Publisher, aspire magazine. “When this project is complete the House will be fully transformed into a beautiful and modern home away from home for the families.” For more information on Designing Hope visit www.rmhghv.org or follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rmhghv.